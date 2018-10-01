Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

VfB Stuttgart surrendered one of the most embarrassing own goals you’ll ever see this weekend, thanks to a combination of mistakes from left back Borna Sosa and keeper Ron-Robert Zieler.



So the first boner here is, obviously, Zieler deciding that he didn’t need to pay any attention to what was happening on the field. The effects of that boner were exacerbated by Sosa, who committed a boner of his own by forcefully throwing the ball right at his own damn goal without first checking to see if Zieler was ready to receive a pass.

But! Both of those boners could have been mitigated if not for a third, devastating boner committed by Zieler. You see, goals and own goals cannot be scored directly from a throw-in, meaning that no harm would have been done if Sosa’s throw had rolled into the net on its own. It’s only because Zieler tried to stop the ball, slightly touching it with his foot in the process, that the own goal counted. So now we know that it takes exactly three tremendous boners to produce a play like this.