Despite having a man sent off just six minutes into the match, LA Galaxy found themselves clinging onto a 2-1 lead over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday in the final 10 minutes of regulation. In one of their many attempts forward, the Sounders launched a long ball with the hopes that forward Jordan Morris would reach it and keep their opponents on their heels.

The bad news for Seattle was that the ball wasn’t close enough to Morris for him to make a play. The good news, however, was that the ball was close enough to Galaxy keeper David Bingham, who was attempt a flying headed clearance, for it to bounce off of his head, ricochet off an LA teammate tracking the long pass, and trickle into the net for a hilarious own goal that equalized the game at two goals a piece.

Neither team had enough gusto to steal a late winner, so the game’s final score was 2-2.

Perhaps Zlatan Ibrahimović might have been overstating the abilities of players in this league when he called them “Fiats.”

h/t Brad