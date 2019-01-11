Two days after Trevor Bauer sort of admitted it was wrong of him to harass a 21-year-old woman on Twitter, he’s still very tender about the topic. When the Cleveland pitcher was asked about it today in a media session with reporters, he literally fled the scrum before the reporter could even finish asking his question.



A reporter started his question with, “You had the social media thing last week,” so Bauer took that his cue to exit. The pitcher abruptly squeaked, “Thanks for your time guys,” and “Have a good one,” as he left his locker to avoid giving an answer. He was there for not even a minute.

This happened about an hour after Bauer, on Twitter, scolded the media for not interviewing him for stories.

Advertisement

Trevor, please make up your mind!