Trump’s long history of trying to stick it to sports: A timeline

Today is Election Day, and in a few hours (or days) we, hopefully, we will know the results of the most important Presidential Election in modern times.



Voting, and everything that comes along with it, has never been more popular. For instance, the National Basketball Players Association has made sure at least 90 percent of their members that are eligible to vote are registered. And at least 20 NBA facilities and arenas are being used as polling locations.

Trump is the sole reason why.

According to reports, more than 90 million Americans cast their ballots before today. And by the time it’s all over, Trump will have been a part of two of the top three highest eligible voter turnout elections in the last 50 years.

He’s provocative. He gets the people going.

A lot of those people are athletes. In the mid-80s, Trump “won” a case against the NFL that he thought would lead to a merger between the USFL and NFL. It didn’t, as it led to a measly $3 settlement. In 2014, he tried to buy the Buffalo Bills. As you know, that didn’t work out either.

However, Trump’s arrival in the Oval Office began a new saga with his involvement with the sports world. Because when an egotistical maniac gets elected to the highest office in the nation, he’s bound to start a war with an entity that’s continually denied him membership.

Below is a timeline of events that have occurred since Trump has been in the Oval Office. This is not “fake news.” All of these things really happened. It’s a reminder that the man whose backers will tell you that sports and politics don’t mix, support a man that loves to connect them, as he did yesterday attacking LeBron James and the NBA at a rally in Pennsylvania.