Twitter's best reactions to The Weeknd’s bizarre halftime performance

At least they wore masks? Kinda? Maybe? Image : AP

Whether you liked it or not — and the social media streets were all over the place — The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance brought the best and worst of Twitter reactions, per usual during a sporting event.

It appears The Weeknd isn’t finished with his bandaged performance art he sported at award shows last year. During the performance, the Weeknd was surrounded by masked dancers in tight quarters, all of whom looked like hitmen and or Jabbawockeez duplicates. A close up of him on the Raymond James Stadium jumbotron, surrounded by his masked crew, was the first meme to make the rounds.

The dancers weren’t exactly wearing N95’s either. They looked like they were given half-finished Punisher masks to wear.

And then there were others who complained of being unable to simply follow The Weeknd around.

And what good is a Super Bowl halftime performance without justifiable complaints over the habitually poor sound production aired on TV? The Weeknd’s performance was no different.

At least the performance was more entertaining than the game seems to be so far. If you’re reading this, wake the Kansas Chiefs’ offensive line up.