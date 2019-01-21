Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Despite spending most of the NFC Championship game on the sidelines because he was playing poorly, Rams running back Todd Gurley was in a good mood after the game. So good that he was able to poke some fun at how much his team benefited from poor officiating by posting this funny and clearly fake image on his Instagram page.



There are maybe four people on the entire planet who saw that image and wondered if it was real, and two of them happen to be professional sports analysts named Mike.

First up, we’ve got Ringer podcaster, Athletic writer, and true dumbass Mike Lombardi:

Mike!!

Next up we have gaseous sports grump Mike Francesa:

Miiiiiiike!!