Two words: Zamboni fire

2020 has been a real trash fire, hasn’t it?



No, 2020 has been a real dumpster fire. That’s it.



Wait… 2020 has been a… Zamboni fire?



Yup.

2020 has been a Zamboni fire.

And there’s video.

“How is she even?” is the question at the end of the video, and, well, it’s hard to say how she is even. We do at least know that there were no injuries. The Rochester, N.Y., fire department told Deadspin that EMTs were not needed and the Zamboni fire was extinguished before their crews got to the rink.

For the record, the red stuff is hydraulic fluid. It leaks sometimes.



Alas, this is not a unique scenario to 2020, but it does appear to be a pretty rare occurrence. A YouTube search for “Zamboni fire” surfaces a video of a 2007 fire and Zamboni explosion at a rink in Pennsylvania. A fire at a Kansas City-area rink in 2017 destroyed a Zamboni, but in that case, it was because a whole building burned down in a blaze that was discovered when Zamboni maintenance workers heard explosions.



For the rink in Rochester, it should be pretty easy to come up with a concept for the replacement Zamboni after this fire.