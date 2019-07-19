Photo: David Eulitt (Getty)

The NFL announced today that Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was accused of breaking his three-year-old son’s arm by his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, will not be suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

In a statement released today, the league indicates that it chose not to suspend Hill because documents from his case are under seal, and thus were not available to the league. As a result, the NFL decided that it could not determine if Hill was responsible for his son’s injuries:

The criminal investigation into the allegations against Hill is currently inactive, but an investigation by the Kansas Department for Children and Families is still underway.

Based on the NFL’s statement, it is unclear if a leaked audio recording of a conversation between him and Espinal, in which Hill tells her, “You need to be terrified of me, too, bitch,” factored into its decision.