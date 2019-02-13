Photo: Nam Y. Huh (AP)

The Chicago Cubs announced today that they will be launching a new regional sports network, beginning in 2020. For the new venture, called Marquee Sports Network, the Ricketts family has partnered with a real gem of a broadcasting company: Sinclair. Yeah, that Sinclair.



Not much is known about how much Marquee will cost, but this initiative to “better serve [Cubs] fans” will eventually take games off the over-the-air networks and put them on a channel that will either cost a monthly payment or be paid for through a cable bill. It’s all about those broadcast rights fees.

Patriarch Joe Ricketts, the right-wing billionaire who loves to forward racist emails and whose money bought the team in 2009, must be thrilled. He can soon find all his interests in one place.

