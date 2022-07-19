9. Lamar Jackson

League MVP, an All-Pro selection, and a two-time pro bowler in his first four years of NFL service. So, why the hell is Jackson still so disrespected in the league? Before he suffered that ankle injury last year, the Ravens were well on their way to another AFC North title.

Lamar’s postseason struggles are well documented, but he got his first playoff win two years ago. Everyone speaks poorly about his passing ability, but he did throw a league-leading 36 TDs in his 2019 MVP campaign. Jackson attempted over 400 passes that season and hasn’t touched that since.

Sometimes scheme and play calling can hold a QB back from reaching his full potential. When healthy, Jackson is a bad boy on that field and can do things we’ve rarely seen a QB do in the NFL. I’m sure he hasn’t forgotten about ESPN’s Top 10 QBs list he was recently excluded from. The pressure for Jackson is showing m’fers that they need to put some respect on his name. Like Roy Jones once said, “Y’all must have forgot.” In 2022, Jackson will remind everyone just how bad he can be.