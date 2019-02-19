Four months after Nike-hating Mary Bono stepped down as president of USA Gymnastics after about five days at the helm, the organization has named Li Li Leung as its new boss. Leung, who has a sports marketing background, had previously worked at the NBA as a senior vice president. She also has experience working with national sports governing bodies; she also worked at USA Basketball.



Leung is a former elite gymnast who also competed for the University of Michigan, where she helped the team win Big 10 titles. Here’s Leung competing on the balance beam at the 1990 U.S. national championships:

In the press release issued by USA Gymnastics, Leung said that she would make it a priority to resolve the hundreds of claims stemming from Larry Nassar’s abuse of gymnasts. Not only is USA Gymnastics facing hundreds of lawsuits, it has filed for bankruptcy and the USOC has taken the first steps to decertify the national governing body.

“Like everyone, I was upset and angry to learn about the abuse and the institutions that let the athletes down. I admire the courage and strength of the survivors, and I will make it a priority to see that their claims are resolved,” Leung said. “I look forward to collaborating with the entire gymnastics community to create further change going forward, which requires that we implement important initiatives to strengthen athlete health and safety and build a clear and inclusive plan for the future. For me, this is much more than a job: it is a personal calling, for which I stand ready to answer.”

Leung is expected to start her job at USA Gymnastics on March 8.