Photo: Matt King (Getty)

Usain Bolt’s conversion from track star to soccer player continues apace. In August, Bolt got his first taste of the footy when he came off the bench for Australian team Central Coast Mariners in a friendly match and actually acquitted himself fairly decently. He built on that performance today, making his first start in another friendly and scoring twice:

Again, Bolt is still only on a trial contract with the Mariners, and he’s still only played in two non-competitive matches against teams made up of semi-pros, and his entire soccer “career” is still little more than a marketing farce. But hey, he’s really out there playing soccer, for a real club, alongside real, professional players, pursuing a real dream, and scoring real goals. It’s hard not to root for the guy.