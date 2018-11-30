Wayne Estopinal, former minority owner of MLS’s Orlando City SC and founding owner of the USL’s Louisville City FC, was one of three people who died in a small plane crash in Southern Indiana. He was 63 years old.



The Courier-Journal reported that Estopinal’s jet had left Louisville-area Clark Regional Airport for a trip to Chicago’s Midway Airport, when it crashed only six minutes after leaving the ground. From the article:

It’s unclear what caused the crash. But the plane “disintegrated before it hit the ground,” a Clark County Sheriff’s pilot told JR Aviation pilot Reed Yadon, who was flying a Courier Journal photographer to the scene. The sheriff’s pilot did not elaborate.

Estopinal became a minority owner of Orlando City SC after successfully getting Orlando’s USL team to relocate to Louisville then taking over as founding owner. Team president Brad Estes released a statement on the news: