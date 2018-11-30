Wayne Estopinal, former minority owner of MLS’s Orlando City SC and founding owner of the USL’s Louisville City FC, was one of three people who died in a small plane crash in Southern Indiana. He was 63 years old.
The Courier-Journal reported that Estopinal’s jet had left Louisville-area Clark Regional Airport for a trip to Chicago’s Midway Airport, when it crashed only six minutes after leaving the ground. From the article:
It’s unclear what caused the crash. But the plane “disintegrated before it hit the ground,” a Clark County Sheriff’s pilot told JR Aviation pilot Reed Yadon, who was flying a Courier Journal photographer to the scene. The sheriff’s pilot did not elaborate.
Estopinal became a minority owner of Orlando City SC after successfully getting Orlando’s USL team to relocate to Louisville then taking over as founding owner. Team president Brad Estes released a statement on the news:
“We at LouCity are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of club founder Wayne Estopinal. We would not be the club we are today without his innovation, leadership, and hard work, and his contributions to the community are something for which we are incredibly grateful. Our hearts are with Wayne’s family and loved ones at this time.”