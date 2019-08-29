Illustration for article titled Venus Williams Stares, Smiles Into Void During Hilarious U.S. Open Presser

While most of Wednesday’s U.S. Open slate was rained out, unseeded Venus Williams still battled No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina under the roof on Louis Armstrong. The centerpiece was a Williams service game at 5-3 in the second that spanned 15 minutes, eight deuces, five match point saves, and several insane rallies. Svitolina then served out the 6-4, 6-4 win, ending Williams’s 21st U.S. Open run in the second round. But the entertainment continued into the presser.

Faced with yet another iteration of “What keeps you playing?” and a more interesting question about drinking coffee during the match, Williams offered these incredible non-responses:

Advertisement

Then she left. May you meet all the questions in your own life with such powerful facial expressions.

H/t @henrybreadstick