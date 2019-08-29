While most of Wednesday’s U.S. Open slate was rained out, unseeded Venus Williams still battled No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina under the roof on Louis Armstrong. The centerpiece was a Williams service game at 5-3 in the second that spanned 15 minutes, eight deuces, five match point saves, and several insane rallies. Svitolina then served out the 6-4, 6-4 win, ending Williams’s 21st U.S. Open run in the second round. But the entertainment continued into the presser.

Faced with yet another iteration of “What keeps you playing?” and a more interesting question about drinking coffee during the match, Williams offered these incredible non-responses:

Advertisement

Then she left. May you meet all the questions in your own life with such powerful facial expressions.

H/t @henrybreadstick