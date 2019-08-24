Screenshot: WXYZ

Former Michigan State men’s basketball player Mateen Cleaves was acquitted on Tuesday of four sexual assault charges stemming from an incident with a 24-year-old woman in September of 2015. Video of the incident that was shown in the courtroom has since been released because of a public records request from WXYZ Detroit.



Prosecutors argued in court that Cleaves subdued a drunk woman who tried to run away from his motel room while she was still undressed, brought her back, and raped her. The newly released footage shows what happened outside of the room: Cleaves, who wore only socks, chased down the half-naked woman twice to get her back to his room.

One of Cleaves’s attorneys, Mike Manley, categorized the video in his closing arguments as “a gentleman going out to make sure that a lady wasn’t walking around a motel naked.” Manley said the accuser was “an obnoxious, belligerent, remorseful drunk” when she spoke to police, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo was in the courthouse during the closing statements. Izzo, whose son’s middle name is Mateen, told the Free Press that Cleaves “is part of the family.”

