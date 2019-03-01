Today TMZ Sports published a video which shows San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer standing over his wife Pam in a public plaza in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley while she sits in a chair. Larry reaches to grab what looks like a phone out of Pam’s hand, she resists, and in his effort to get the object, he pulls her out of the chair and onto the ground, causing Pam to yell, “Oh my God! Help!”



The video cuts and shows Larry walking away. In the background, Pam can be heard repeatedly saying, “Oh my god,” while her husband says, “Stop, Pam, stop.”

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported on the existence of the video. Larry said in a statement to the paper, “My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member & she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously it’s embarrassing.”

While the Chronicle initially reported that the police were not called, Chronicle reporter Evan Sernoffsky later posted a photo of cops interviewing a witness.

Larry Baer has been involved with the Giants since he was part of a group that bought the team in 1992 and kept them in San Francisco. He is the self-described “control person” for the team, and he has served in a variety of roles, including COO, president, and now CEO. We reached out to the Giants for comment and we will update this post when they reply.

Advertisement

Update (5:42 p.m. ET): A Giants flack passed along the following statement from the Baers:

Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter. We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue.



