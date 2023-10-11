Vikings place WR Justin Jefferson on injured reserve

The Minnesota Vikings placed star wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve Wednesday.

Jefferson, the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, strained his right hamstring in the second half of Minnesota's 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens also was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and he will join Jefferson in sitting out the team's next four games. Both will be eligible to return when the Vikings host the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 12.

Mullens was inactive against the Chiefs due to a back injury. Rookie Jaren Hall now serves as the backup to starter Kirk Cousins for the Vikings, who signed quarterback Sean Mannion to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Minnesota added N'Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson to their 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Vikings also signed wideout Dan Chisena and tight end Troy Fumagalli to the practice squad and designated running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu to return to practice from injured reserve.

Jefferson has been a workhorse for the Vikings, who selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 24-year-old has yet to miss a game in his career, playing in 55 with 53 starts. He led the NFL last season with 128 catches for 1,809 yards, his third straight season with at least 1,400 yards.

Jefferson caught eight touchdown passes last season and has 28 for his career.

Through the first five weeks this season, Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and three scores. So far this season, Jefferson has played 92 percent of the Vikings' snaps, equal to his 2022 total.

Mullens, 28, completed 21 of 25 passes for 224 yards with one touchdown and one interception in four games last season.

Mannion, 31, appeared in four games during three seasons with the Vikings from 2019-21.

Field Level Media