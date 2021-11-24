According to the Minnesota Vikings and Minnetrista, Minn., police, there has been an ongoing mental health situation at defensive end Everson Griffen’s home since early Wednesday morning.

It began with a disturbing Instagram story from Griffen early Wednesday morning. He was holding a gun with his eyes very wide saying that people were trying to kill him. He also posted some text messages in which he repetitively asks his agent for help because people are trying to kill him. All the posts have been deleted.

Then, just after 3 a.m, per a Minnetrista police news release, Griffen called authorities and said that he had fired a weapon in the house at an intruder and no one was injured. The police responded and could not find anyone. Since around 7 a.m. there have been police and mental health professionals from the Vikings at Griffen’s home. The Vikings confirmed that members of the organization are at his home along with law enforcement. As of the time that this article was published there has been no update on whether or not Griffen has exited his home.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer addressed the media. He was asked if Griffen was safe and replied, “I don’t know.”

Dalvin Cook said, “That’s my brother. I just want him to be OK.”

Griffen was originally drafted by the Vikings in 2010. He spent 10 seasons with them, making four Pro Bowls and recording double-digit sack totals three times. He played for the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 season before returning to the Vikings for 2021. He has played in nine of the Vikings 10 games, recording five sacks, 10 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Griffen had a public battle with mental health in 2018 that resulted in the Vikings banning him from the practice facility and missing five games. During that time he was transported by ambulance to a mental health facility.

This is a developing story.