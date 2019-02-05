Two-time NFL Pro Bowler and former All-American Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young was arrested Monday in Fort Bend County, Texas on a charge of driving while impaired, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Very early on Monday morning (he was arrested at 4:31 a.m.), Young’s black Cadillac sedan was found sitting in a left lane with its hazard lights on, sheriff’s deputies told the Houston Chronicle. When a deputy pulled over to help Young, the ex-QB opened his window and then closed it again.

“The deputy noticed slurred speech and a strong smell of alcoholic beverage,” a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office told the Chronicle. “(Young) flunked every sobriety test they gave to him.” He was released from jail with a $500 bail on the same day.

This is Young’s second arrest for DWI in Texas, with the first coming in January 2016. He pleaded no contest, got fined $300, and was sentenced to complete 60 hours of community service for that offense. Young last played in the NFL for the Eagles during the 2011 season, with his most recent football roster appearance coming in 2017 when he attempted a CFL comeback, injured his hamstring, and was waived by the Saskatchewan Roughriders without playing a game for them.