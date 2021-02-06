Waiting on those Eagles sausages and the Carson Wentz trade … so let’s figure out where he should go

Bet he’d like to know too, already. Image : Getty Images

Have you ever seen the movie “Snatch”? No, really. The 2000 Guy Ritchie crime/comedy movie starred Benecio Del Toro, Brad Pitt, Jason Statham, Dennis Farina, Vinnie Jones, and a slew of other notable faces.

If so, or even if not (just go with it) , a t one point, Statham’s character (Turkish) turns to Charlie, who i s working on the grill and asks , “What’s happening with those sausages, Charlie?” Charlie responds, “Two minutes, Turkish.” A few minutes pass. Turkish again asks “What’s happening with those sausages, Charlie?” Charlie responds, “five minutes, Turkish.” Turkish looks confused. He answers “it was ‘two minutes’ five minutes ago.”



OK, stay with me now: Sausage Charlie is the Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, Turkish is all of us, and the sausages are Carson Wentz.

The Carson Wentz saga has been brewing for months, ever since rookie Jalen Hurts was handed the keys to the quarterback car with his first career start on Dec. 13 against New Orleans. He started the remainder of the season. We’ve all known the Eagles would be wise to move on from Carson Wentz and his insanely bloated contract (he’s a $59.2 million dead cap hit in 2021), but finding a suitor didn’t always seem to be possible. Now, we’ve heard for the better part of a week that things are ramping up, and that trade talks are ongoing. It’s now being reported that the sausages – I mean, Wentz – will be ready – I mean, traded – in 2 minutes – I mean, in the coming days.

If the Eagles can get out of their own way and stop asking for multiple first round picks, they might just pull this off. And by “pull this off,” I mean throw a little bit of water out of the already-sinking ship. So, let’s speculate, shall we? Who would be the most ideal trade partners to give Carson Wentz a fresh start?