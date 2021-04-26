Warriors announcers blatantly disrespect Steph Curry after rare defensive play

Steph Curry after hearing how his team’s announcers clowned him, probably. Image : Getty Images

I don’t know if there has ever been a more disrespectful indictment of Steph Curry’s defensive abilities than what happened last night in a game against Sacramento.



In a close game with the Kings, Harrison Barnes posted up on the block with a minute remaining and missed the shot. Draymond Green went flying, flopping like a fish out of water, and Sacramento big man Richaun Holmes got the rebound. Holmes went up, and out of nowhere, Curry blocked the put-back shot.

It’s one of the 0.0000001 percent of plays from Curry that show some defensive athleticism. The play was so surprising that even the Warriors announcers, the ones who watch every single Warriors game, were flabbergasted by what they just saw.

It is both hilarious and blatantly disrespectful when a basketball player, who gets paid millions of dollars, makes a routine basketball play and it gets treated like a UFO sighting.

If I’m Curry and someone sends me this tweet, I got to walk up to the broadcast table and make sure these folks know to “put some respeck on my name.” They can’t play the man like that on television.

The Warriors ended up winning the game 117-113, and Curry broke yet another shooting record because of the offensive tear he’s been on lately. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Curry’s 7 threes on Sunday gave him the record for most threes made in a calendar month in NBA history.

The Warriors are currently in the tenth spot and holding the last spot in the new NBA play-in system for the playoffs. If the team can hold their spot and make the play in, a Curry that’s this hot will be a very tough out.

And if he can add blocking shots to his repertoire, he can probably be the best guard in NBA history. He won’t add that, but it’s fun to dream sometimes.