Illustration: Jamie McCarthy/Getty (Alan Williams); Maddie Meyer/Getty (Kyrie Irving); the4040club.com (Background

Soon-to-be free agent Kyrie Irving was on Manhattan’s Upper East Side yesterday, if you accept the word (and image) of a local real estate developer.



The natural next question is: did he show up at the club in Brooklyn later that night?

Which invites the even more urgent follow-up: was he enjoying his time at the club with Nets reserve Alan Williams?

So far, no satisfying answers.

Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily has reported that Kyrie Irving “was indeed at the club with [...] Alan Williams.”



Michael Scotto of The Athletic then reported that Kyrie Irving did not hang out with Brooklyn Nets players such as Alan Williams last night at the club.

Was Kyrie Irving at the club at all? Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype later reported that Kyrie Irving was at the club.

So was Kyrie Irving at the club and pointedly avoiding the Nets power forward who made eight of his 13 field goal attempts in the 2018-19 NBA season? If so, why—and what are the implications for this summer? Only time will tell.

Update (4:27 p.m. ET): Alan Williams of the Brooklyn Nets has reported that Kyrie Irving “wasn’t” at the club with Nets reserve Alan Williams.

This is a breaking news post, and will be updated if changes occur.