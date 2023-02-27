Smell ya later, Carson Wentz

The Carson Wentz experiment in the nation’s capital went even worse than expected. The Commanders 2022 Week 1 starter isn’t even on the team’s roster six months later, as he was released by Washington on Monday. The move leaves likely 2023 starter Sam Howell and soon-to-be-free-agent Taylor Heinicke as the only quarterbacks on the Commanders’ roster.

Wentz was acquired last March by the Commanders after a horrible stay in Indianapolis as a true last chance to make it as a starter in the NFL. Wentz is no longer employed, and while he could be a serviceable back-up in the league moving forward, what team would take a chance on this guy after Washington benched him midway through last season? Several NFL teams need a veteran quarterback and he might end up with the Jets if the team’s courtship of Aaron Rodgers doesn’t pan out. What faith would New York have to throw him out in a game? I guess he’s better than Zach Wilson, but what a low bar to clear.

Advertisement



Washington officially hired offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy last week. Wentz’s abrupt exit from the Commanders shows all you need to know about what offensive plans were in store for the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft moving forward. By releasing Wentz, the Commanders will reportedly save $26.2 million against the team’s salary cap.