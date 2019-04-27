Photo: Andy Lyons (Getty Images)

Prior to playing quarterback for Ohio State, and then getting selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, Dwayne Haskins was a student and four-star recruit at Bullis School in Potomac, Md. When he wasn’t in the classroom, or practicing on the field, he was apparently trying to perfect life’s most essential skill: sports blogging. Specifically, Haskins served as sports editor for his school paper The Bullis Bulldog.



It’s not exactly a shock to know that someone who plays sports might have an interest in writing about them as well, but the stuff that Haskins wrote caught the eye of Jacob Bogage over at the Washington Post, particularly the stuff about the Washington football team.

Here’s Haskins on how the franchise has done a drafting quarterbacks over the years and what he expects the team will take in the 2015 NFL Draft (emphasis my own):

The Redskins have drafted 3 quarterbacks since 2002. They also have been missing a 1st round pick for the last two years they also haven’t one in 2003, 2006, 2008. In 2002, they had drafted Patrick Ramsey, Jason Campbell in 2005 and RG3 in 2012. Hopefully RG3 pans out in DC but if not expect them to draft another in the next 5 years. This year the Redskins should look to add talent on on both sides of the ball especially on defense in the Secondary and up front.﻿



This might not seem like a bold prediction, but keep in mind that Kirk Cousins was still on the roster at this time and had shown he was more than capable of leading the team. Instead, Haskins ignored Cousins completely—a true blogging power move on his part—and told his readers to look to the future for the team’s next quarterback. He also gets bonus points because it’s not often that a writer gets to become the reason a prediction of theirs turns out to be true. Haskins said Washington would need a quarterback within five years, and he’s likely the man to take that job just four years later.

Of course, the true signifier of his DMV blogging status happened a year later, when he appeared to question the logic of a decision the team made before ultimately throwing up his arms to say “I guess!” in 2016 (emphasis mine again):

Despite being selected 2nd, the Redskins still drafted his later successor in Kirk Cousins in the 4th round. We to this day still don’t know why the Skins decided to draft both quarterbacks but obviously they had a plan. ﻿



If he can take his ability to almost predict the future, along with his healthy skepticism of decisions that Dan Snyder and the franchise makes, onto the field, he’ll surely do well in his rookie year.