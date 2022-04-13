Oh, Aaron Rodgers. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — we’ll stop writing about the guy when he stops giving us things to write about. The latest from the Green Bay QB is a video that was filmed a month ago making the rounds on Twitter of him playing football with some kids at Jserra High School in Orange County.



One of the kids picks off a pass from Rodgers, and runs up to hand the ball back to him. As the kid runs off, Rodgers turns around and throws the ball at the kid’s legs from behind him as he’s running away.

Posted by the NFL’s social media team (do they have it out for him?), it’s honestly a hilarious video, even if it does make Rodgers look, well, not great. Although, he’s really become an expert at doing that himself — he doesn’t need the NFL’s help. Who’s to say — maybe it was all in good fun. At least the kid can tell people for the rest of his life that he picked off an Aaron Rodgers pass.

The video was taken at a charity flag football event in March that raised $375,000 and was attended by several other NFL players, as well as Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder, who is hoping to find his new team in the 2022 Draft later this month.

The comparisons to Peyton Manning’s legendary SNL skit have been flying (if you need a refresher or just a laugh, here’s the link). Great to see Rodgers really bring Manning’s vision to life!