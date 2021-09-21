After trouncing the defenseless Detroit Simbas on Monday Night Football, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers head west for a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Niners are one of seven remaining undefeated teams in the NFL after Week 2, with three of those teams residing in the NFC West.

Leading the way for the Niners is wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Anybody named Deebo is not to be taken lightly. Through the first two games of the season, Samuel is leading the league in reception yards (282), YAC (155), and yards per game (141). I’m sure Samuel is licking his chops, knowing what awaits him in Week 3 at home. Samuel is going to have that Packers secondary for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Poached eggs, roast duck, BBQ chicken, whatever Samuel wants, he’ll get against the Packers.

We already know the player to watch in the secondary for Green Bay. And believe me, if we know it, Kyle Shanahan undeniably knows it. Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t known for firing the ball deep downfield, but I’m sure he’ll attempt a couple of shots to Samuel whenever Kevin King is covering him. Even Jared Goff and the Lions were roasting King in the first half of their MNF loss to the Packers.

After the NFC Championship Game last season against Tampa, I’m honestly shocked to see King still playing in Green Bay. That was a challenging game for the 26-year-old cornerback, who seemingly got picked on the entire game. Tom Brady and the receivers got him repeatedly, and running back Leonard Fournette got him at the goal line on a touchdown run. I’ll give King some credit since he keeps getting up after being knocked down, but you just wonder how much longer he can continue to do so after being roasted so often.

Since 2012, the Niners are 6-3 against the Packers, with three victories coming in the playoffs. Expect Samuel and that Niners offense to exploit King and the entire Packers secondary early and often on Sunday. This is a game where we could see more of rookie quarterback Trey Lance on some gadget plays for the Niners. Shanahan may want to get him in the open and use his athleticism against Green Bay. Give them flashbacks of Colin Kaepernick years ago.

Although I feel Rodgers and the Packers will keep this one close, I don’t see them leaving the bay area with their second win of the season. Look for Samuel to have a massive impact on the game with somewhere around 125 yards receiving and about 100 in YAC. I expect Deebo to go berserk on the Packers in the most entertaining way possible.