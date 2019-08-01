Screenshot: YouTube

A summer day of floating and chilling at Longjing, China’s Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park earlier this week quickly turned dangerous when an oversized wave unexpectedly slammed through the crowded pool. Video from the park is rather quite scary, as people are launched out of the wave pool onto the concrete.

The following video also shows people being treated for their injuries:



Here’s an in-pool angle:

Government officials estimate that 45 people were injured, with some people hospitalized with broken ribs, per the South China Morning Post. The Longjing city government claimed on Tuesday that all of the injured were in stable condition. They investigated the tidal wave, and reported that a power failure of some sort damaged equipment in the control room, which caused wave-generation equipment to malfunction and generate the dangerously oversized wave.

