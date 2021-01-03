Wayne Gallman’s ass literally saves the New York Giants

Wayne Gallman’s ass saved the day Photo : Getty Images

When Wayne Gallman dropped the ball late in the fourth quarter, Giants fans were sure that this was how it would end. There was about a minute left. New York was trying to run out the clock. Daniel Jones gave the ball to Gallman who ran past the first down marker and then, with no one around, fumbled.



Gallman gave the ball away. Then, he sat on it. Clearly, this is a football move.

A fumble recovery for the Cowboys could have led to another Dallas scoring chance. But after an annoyingly long review, the ball was marked down and the Giants eventually won 23-19. Meaning, yes, the 6-10 New York Giants have a chance to win the NFC East and host a playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2010, Seattle became the first team to play a full season and make the playoffs with a losing record (7-9). If the Giants win the NFC East, they’ll pretty much be the worst team to ever make the playoffs.

I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but if Washington loses and the Giants actually make it... they’ll get a chance to beat Tom Brady in the postseason. And I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of a better way to start 2021 than seeing Brady lose in January.

If an NFL playoff game is played in New Jersey, the Giants will have Wayne Gallman’s ass to thank.