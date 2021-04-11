We are sorry to report that Herschel Walker might run for U.S. Senate

Were he to run, Herschel Walker would assuredly have the extremely obnoxious endorsements of former President Trump and QAnon nutter Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo : Getty Images

If you’ve watched Tommy Tuberville for the past few months and thought, “we need more MAGA sports figures who know next to nothing about our government to hold some of the most powerful political positions in the country,” well, you’re thrilled with today’s news.

For the rest of y’all, I regret to inform you that Herschel Walker is considering a run for U.S. Senate next year.

In an interview with Fox News, of course, the former football player was asked if he would run on the Georgia GOP ticket in 2022. He responded:

My family, we’re still going through this process of praying and really considering it. And at the same time, I take it very serious. And people want me to decide, like, right now. And I said, ‘guys, I want to take my time because this is a very serious, serious thing.’ But I will tell you this. Hershel Walker believes in God. I believe in this country. I believe in the people. And I’m going to fight for the people of Georgia if I run so just stay tuned. And I tell you what, it’s going to be exciting.

Sounds like he’ll make an announcement in the coming months. Joy.

Walker would contest the seat currently held by Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, who won a special runoff election in January against unelected incumbent and former WNBA owner Kelly Loeffler. Warnock’s first term ends in 2022.

There are a lot of things to explore if Walker legitimately decides to run against Warnock, but let’s start with the actual title for this position: U.S. Senator from Georgia.

For starters, the would-be Georgia candidate resides in Texas, according to CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju.

Here’s where we point out that the United States Constitution requires a senatorial candidate actually live in the state they are seeking to represent at the time of the election.

Parachuting across state lines to run is hardly unprecedented in American politics, but with Warnock already up for re-election next year, Walker had better get a move on if he’s planning to jump into the fray.

Of course, the former football star is a Georgia native, and won a Heisman at UGA in 1982. He probably has great name recognition in the state too. Maybe that’s part of the reason why state Republicans want the celebrity candidate, who has a close relationship with Donald Trump, to run. He’s already received a hearty endorsement from both the former president and Georgia Representative/Q supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene. If that’s not a fast track to a Republican nomination in 2022, I don’t know what is!

If elected, Walker would bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to Washington. He had a nine-week stint on the Celebrity Apprentice, and he may have picked up a few leadership tricks from a former USFL owner.

While this would be his first foray into elected office, Walker has already found himself listed among many prominent U.S. politicians on Deadspin’s prestigious 2020 Idiot of the Year list.