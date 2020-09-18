We Rank the Best No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Quarterbacks of All Time

John Elway, Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning and Cam Newton. Graphic : AP ( Getty Images )

Quarterbacks have had a pretty significant impact on the history of the NFL. They are often the most important players on the field on any given Sunday.



As a result of that, NFL teams have used the top overall pick in the draft to select a quarterback 25 times in the Super Bowl era.

We saw a couple of byproducts of those decisions Thursday night.

Two No. 1 overall pick QBs battled against each other in Cleveland when the 2018 top pick of the Browns, Baker Mayfield, squared off against the Bengals’ 2020 No. 1 pick, Joe Burrow.

So, we decided to rank our top 10 best quarterbacks who were taken with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Check it out.

Just missing cut:

Vinny Testaverde

Carson Palmer

Drew Bledsoe