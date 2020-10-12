It’s Prime Day!
MLB

We're only in the 2nd but it's already the Manuel Margot game

samfels27
Sam Fels
ALCS
ALCS Game 2 Tampa Bay Rays houston astros
Rays rightfielder Manuel Margot blasts three-run bomb in Game 2 of ALCS and then follows that with this acrobatic catch.
Screenshot: TBS

We all dream of having a game named after us. Flipper Anderson has one. Reggie Jackson has one. Jack Morris got the ultimate prize, a Game 7 he’s known for. If you’re a true immortal, like LeBron or Michael, you get a whole flatbed of ’em. The list goes on.

Game 2 of the 2020 ALCS could take all sorts of turns, but it’s already shaping up as the Manuel Margot game. First, after both Jose Altuve and Yuri Gurriel lollygagged their way into giving the Rays an extra out, Margot kicked their puppy over the bridge sending them into a glass case of emotion:

Then, in the very next half-inning, with runners on second and third and circling back to the top of the lineup with George Springer, Margot ended the threat with this catch, fighting the sun and the wall and then a drop down a well that might have resulted in a county fair and charity song, had it gone another way.

Margot has six innings to put a further stamp on this one, but it might already be his.

Sam Fels

Have you ever looked at a dollar bill, man?

