Texans (cont’d)

Any goodwill that Davis Mills (above l.) had built up last season is now completely gone, and the Texans should be in the hunt for their QB of the future. (CJ Stroud? Bryce Young?) The offense was so bad Sunday that the Texans rushed for only 21 yards. Mills was sacked five times and registered a QBR of 11.7. At that point, he might as well not even be on the field.