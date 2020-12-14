Week 14 Powerless Rankings: These teams sure are crap

Minnesota is not on this list, but Dan Bailey should be. He went 0-4 kicking field goals this week. Womp womp. Photo : Getty Images

It’s time once again to highlight the teams stinking up the joint every single week.

Let’s take a look at some of the worst teams in the National Football League as they battle it out for the rights to the top draft picks (QBs Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

An honorable mention this week goes to Vikings placekicker Dan Bailey, who went 0-4 in field goal attempts. This is a ranking of the worst teams in the league, not individual players, but yikes. Bailey almost made the list singlehandedly.

Anyway , let’s take a look at the Week 14 powerless rankings.