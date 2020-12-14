Week 14 Powerless Rankings: These teams sure are crap

Week 14 Powerless Rankings: These teams sure are crap

ddooley
Donovan Dooley
Minnesota is not on this list, but Dan Bailey should be. He went 0-4 kicking field goals this week. Womp womp.
Photo: Getty Images

It’s time once again to highlight the teams stinking up the joint every single week.

Let’s take a look at some of the worst teams in the National Football League as they battle it out for the rights to the top draft picks (QBs Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

An honorable mention this week goes to Vikings placekicker Dan Bailey, who went 0-4 in field goal attempts. This is a ranking of the worst teams in the league, not individual players, but yikes. Bailey almost made the list singlehandedly.

Anyway, let’s take a look at the Week 14 powerless rankings.

5. Atlanta Falcons

Illustration for article titled Week 14 Powerless Rankings: These teams sure are crap
Photo: Getty Images

The chickadees are on this list because they lost the “Folders Bowl” to the Chargers. Matt Ryan threw three interceptions yesterday and helped Atlanta completely vomit the game against Los Angeles. What makes it even worse is that the Chargers tried just as hard to lose that game too and the Parakeets were the ones to let it slip.

Yet another fold from the Cockatoos.

Dodo Birds claim your spot.

4. Houston Texans

Photo: Getty Images

The Texans have one job this season. That job is to get Deshaun Watson to the end of the season healthy. That’s all. This team has no defense and no playmakers around Watson.

They let Mitchell Trubisky throw for 3 touchdowns yesterday.

Mitchell… Trubisky.

Texans claim your spot.

Cincinatti Bengals

Photo: Getty Images

Cincinnati is deprived of the talent they need to compete right now. Especially since Joe Burrow is out for the year with a knee injury they really have no chance to win. It was evident yesterday when the four-win Cowboys beat those boys by 23 points.

Bengals claim your spot.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Photo: Getty Images

The Jaguars got smacked by the Titans like they stole their KFC coupons. Jacksonville has one bright spot on their team and that’s running back James Robinson.

They have no quarterback, no defense, and no strategic game planning from the coaching staff.

Jaguars claim your spot.

1. New York Jets

Photo: Getty Images

Adam Gase. 

0-13.

Jets claim your spot.

