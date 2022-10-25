5. Denver Broncos (2-5)

These Denver Broncos are not supposed to be three games under .500 before the halfway point of the season. That clearly was not the expectation after acquiring Russell Wilson in the offseason. But here we are seven weeks in, and they’re 2-5, Wilson is out with a bad hamstring, the offense could barely run or pass the ball with him on the field, and the defense is left to pick up the pieces.



Denver’s rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett looks more bewildered each week and less like the guru some proclaimed when he was hired away from Green Bay. Calling this first year of Hackett and Wilson a disaster does it no justice. The Broncos’ offense has been the drizzling shits all year. The best defense can only do so much when the offense leaves them to pick up the pieces repeatedly. Losing to the Jets 16-9 on Sunday seems fitting, as most people would’ve had them swapping records. The Jets are 5-2, and there aren’t many who can say they saw either coming.