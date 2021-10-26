We’re coming up on the halfway point of the NFL season, and rookie quarterbacks have been front and center and living up to the hype (Mac Jones), even when they get absolutely no help from their head coach or offensive line (Justin Fields). With that, let’s take a look at how our young wards fared in Week 7.
6. Justin Fields
Another rough game for Justin Fields, and although he’s far from being a finished product, he is trying to get better and will probably be better down the road for all the lumps he’s taking in his rookie year.
It was pretty close between Fields and Davis Mills this week, and while Fields passed for a few more yards (184), he was also picked off three times against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
5. Davis Mills
Houston was able to score five points on Sunday against Arizona. Obviously, only three of those points can be attributed to the Texans’ offense. Davis Mills and this offense really struggled to move the ball against a much better team.
Mills completed 71 percent of his passes but didn’t throw any TDs or INTs, so he’s ranked above Justin Fields this week.
4. Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson managed just 10 passes before leaving the game against New England due to a knee injury suffered in the second quarter. He didn’t even make it halfway through this game, so he didn’t have to stick around for the entire butt whooping the Patriots handed his team.
Wilson has had a brutal rookie season so far, and now this injury is just another setback to deal with.
3. Trey Lance
Lance has been nursing a sprained knee and did not suit up for the 49ers on Sunday Night Football against the Colts. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is playing it close to the vest regarding Lance’s playing time upon his return from injury.
When Lance has played this year, you can see his potential and raw talent, but the Niners have decided to bring him along slowly instead of immediately throwing him to the wolves. Expect Lance to see more playing time at some point this season once he is healthy.
2. Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars were on their bye week, but due to them finally winning a game the prior week, we figured let’s reward them with the number two spot this week. Besides being on a bye, all the other rookie QBs were either hurt or struggled horribly in Week 7.
Since Lawrence is on a nice one-game win streak, he gets a high ranking again this week.
1. Mac Jones
The Patriots dropped 54 on the Jets Sunday, and Mac Jones did his part efficiently, completing over 66 percent of his pass attempts and passing for three TDs and zero INTs. Jones even ran the ball three times for 19 yards.
Jones has been the best of this rookie class of QBs by about a mile this year.
