3. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins suffered another bad loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, falling 26-11. This Miami team was supposed to be ready to compete this season, and they get further away from that with each passing week.



The offense managed just 262 yards against the Bills, but you can’t place all the blame on second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa. It’s the entire offense that isn’t getting it done. Another top-five pick looks guaranteed at this point unless something changes quickly.

The trade deadline is one day away, so we’ll see if Tua is still a Dolphin come Nov. 3. If the Texans weren’t his likely destination, I’d say Tua should be all for it. We’ll see what happens over the next couple of days.