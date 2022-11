3. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)



The Steelers slid down a spot this week primarily because they did not play. It’s too bad they can’t have a bye every week. Pittsburgh’s offense is ranked in the bottom third of the NFL in most statistical categories, and they are dead last in points, having scored just 120 in eight games. And they traded wide receiver Chase Claypool at the deadline last week, which is one less weapon for rookie QB Kenny Pickett. Anyone holding out hope for these Steelers making a run might want to cash their chips in now and save themselves the heartache. This season isn’t going to get much better anytime soon.