The quest for a college football champion will begin its final chapter on New Year’s Day with both college football playoff semifinals on tap.

In a season that many say shouldn’t have been played because of the clear dangers of a pandemic, college football pushed through, hell or high water, to its version of a Final Four.

As the games kick off, let’s take a look at some of the most embarrassing and most unforgettable moments in CFP history. Let’s begin with most embarrassing: