The Jason La Canfora Orioles Minute was an irregularly recurring feature in which we checked in with the NFL reporter’s thoughts on the O’s. Then we stopped, mostly because he did. Now he tweets about soccer, so welcome to the Jason La Canfora USMNT U-20 Minute.



The U.S. team made a thrilling run in the Under-20 World Cup, but fell 2-1 to Ecuador in the quarterfinals.

This has been the Jason La Canfora USMNT U-20 Minute.