Well This Was Predictable

Right on cue, the quarterback that Jets coach Adam Gase only let have one full practice with the first team has already committed a laughable mistake. New York decided to go for it on a 4th-and-1 in the first quarter, but rather than running it with one of the league’s best running backs, the team decided to overcomplicate things and run a bootleg to the right. Falk stared down his target, Le’Veon Bell, which allowed Eagles linebacker Nathan Gerry an easy opportunity to snag himself an interception that he turned into a pick-six.

It might be time to wonder whether the Jets are doing this kind of shit intentionally, because this sheer incompetence needs to be acknowledged in some way.