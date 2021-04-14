What is, 'Aaron Rodgers is stunned you whiffed on this Jeopardy! question?'

Aaro n Rodgers ca n’t believe his co ntesta nts missed a gimme questio n. Screenshot : Jeopardy!

Aaron Rodgers continues to bring it as Jeopardy! guest host. And last night, he had another viral moment.

Early in the game, the Packers QB read a $400 clue under the category, “Title Waves.” It stated: “In the 1960s these midwesterners earned 5 NFL championship trophies.”

Think about it for a second. Is it the Detroit Lions? Maybe the Cleveland Browns? Of course not. Both were dominant in the ’50s, but they’ve also never been to a Super Bowl. Da Bears? Just one NFL title for them in the ‘’60s. Kansas City won two that decade. The Vikings didn’t win a division till ’68, the Bengals didn’t arrive in the league until then, and the Colts were in Baltimore until 1984. I wonder whom that leaves? Maybe one of the most historic and winningest franchises in the NFL?

Of course, no one guessed the correct answer or anything for that matter.

Here’s Rodgers, shocked when the three contestants can’t say the name of the team he plays for.

Welp.

For the next clue, one contestant chose “Titles for $600.” Another sports question! Or answer… technically speaking.

“They swept over the NBA winning the title every year from 1959 to 1966,” Rodgers read.

There are only two NBA teams who’ve won over 7 championships. So this one shouldn’t be too hard.

And it wasn’t. One contestant quickly and correctly answered “Who are the Boston Celtics?”

“Oh you know that one, huh?” Rodgers quipped.

Early in the week, Rodgers received praise from Jeopardy! executive producer, Mike Richards. He told Peter King that the quarterback’s “second career could be better than his first.” And, who knows, maybe it could be?