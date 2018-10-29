Look at that fuckin’ score. Klay Thompson hit 10 threes in the first half. The Warriors went 17-of-27 from beyond the arc before halftime. That’s some shit where if I did it in 2K I would be ashamed, and would immediately turn the difficulty up.

Advertisement

Steve Kerr let his starters play to open the second half, but realistically he will pull them long before the game is over, depriving us of a chance at seeing an NBA team hit 200 points in regulation, or double up their opponent in points. Klay, at least, is still absolutely roasting the Bulls: