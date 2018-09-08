Steve Nash brought 78-year-old Don Nelson on stage with him Friday night during his Hall of Fame induction speech, and, friends, Nellie looks FUCKING AWESOME now:

This seems like the right time to recall that Nelson, the winningest coach in NBA history, now lives in Maui, where he manages some real estate, plays poker with Willie Nelson and Woody Harrelson, and grows his own special strain of marijuana, called Nellie Kush:

I’ve got a farm, yeah, I do. We grow some pot and flowers and coffee, and I’ve got a fish farm up there. [...]

Oh, it’s great. Great stuff. It’s called Nellie Kush. It’s O.G. and Hindu Kush. Hindu Kush is really good. It comes from India and the guy that brought it over mixed the two of them, so we’ve got Nellie Kush now.

You will not be anywhere near as cool as Don Nelson when you are 78, but you should make every effort.