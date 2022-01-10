It’s been four years since that classic national championship between Georgia and Alabama. A lot has changed in that full recruiting cycle since true freshman Tua Tagovailoa threw that 41-yard game-winning touchdown pass to true freshman DeVonta Smith in overtime after taking a 16-yard sack the previous play that knocked Alabama out of field goal range.



The game started off rough with Alabama only managing 21 yards of passing offense before Nick Saban pulled Jalen Hurts for the freshman Tua. However, the game delivered in the end and one reason was the amount of professional talent on that football field. The names in that game are currently spread out all over the NFL. Some players have been great, some haven’t quite lived up to expectations, and some have forced conversations far more important than their productivity as NFL players.

Let’s take a look back at some of the participants from that unforgettable night in Atlanta Jan. 8, 2022.