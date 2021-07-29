Collin Sexton, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

He’s only 22 years old and doesn’t turn 23 until January 4, word to every Capricorn you know; 24.3 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 48 / 37 / 82 splits in the third season of his career.

You throw those out there blindly, and it sounds like a guy who’s a max player on the surface. You analyze deeper. You begin curiously peeling back the layers and develop a number of reservations. He’s only 6-foot-1. He’s not really a point guard. His team’s only won 19, 19, and 22 games in each of those three seasons. His advanced analytics aren’t really good. Is that entirely his fault, or is it the organization? Does he even want to be there or just want the contract?

This is everything being asked regarding Collin Sexton right now as the Cavs determine whether or not to disband their young backcourt featuring him and Darius Garland — Sexland. The Miami Heat are interested. The New York Knicks are interested. The Cavaliers might want to attach Kevin Love’s contract to him. And on it goes. Sexton is owed $6.3 million this upcoming season and will need to be extended later this year, otherwise he’ll be headed for free agency next summer.

Stay or go: It’ll be dangerous for a team to trade him and not extend him, but are you sure, as a playoff hopeful, that you want to use whatever blue chips you have to land someone that’ll enter camp as an uncertainty? Sexton is an extremely talented scorer, but having not been brought up in a winning situation, you’ll have to make the play, and the dollars, work. It’s a big ask for the Heat, Knicks, or anyone else. And for Miami, in particular, Tyler Herro could be part of a bigger package.

Hold for now, Cleveland. You have the No. 3 overall pick, and ideally, you’d make it Evan Mobley (if not selected No. 2) to start him with Sexland, Jarrett Allen, and Isaac Okoro.