Which city has hosted the most Final Fours?

March Madness is not stationary. Every year, a new city gets to host an influx of college kids, gamblers, partiers, or all of the above. The Final Four is usually held in indoor football stadiums to accomm odate for the masses, but not always. With that in mind, do you know which city has hosted the most Men’s Final Fours? I can tell you now it’s not the one you think.

You guessed Indianapolis anyway, didn’t you. I see your logic. After all, the NCAA headquarters are in downtown Indy and the city will host their eighth final four this year in the “bubble.” But you’re wrong. But another city has hosted ten championship games. That’s right, ten! Think of a midwestern town smack dab in the center of America. It’s been a minute, but it’s Kansas City, silly!

KC hosted the national semifinals and finals in 1940, 1941, 1942, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1957, 1961, and 1964 at Municipal Auditorium. The Missouri metropolis got another chance to host the last leg of the big dance in 1988 at Kemper Arena, now known as Hy-Vee Arena. The ”hometown” Kansas Jayhawks, aka “Danny and the Miracles,” took that last title match against neighboring Oklahoma.

The Municipal Auditorium is still around and serves as the home court for the University of Missouri–Kansas City Kangaroos. But the stadium hasn’t hosted a NCAA tournament game since the final championship in 1964.

After this year’s final four, Indianapolis is scheduled to host their ninth men’s championship in 2026 at the Colts home field, Lucas Oil Stadium.