Demar DeRozan

Things started off so well. After spending three quiet years in mediocrity with the Spurs, DeRozan had a renaissance like no other in Chicago. It wasn’t as if he had become a scrub in San Antonio. Quite the opposite. He was still averaging over 20 ppg when he left. It’s just that no one cared. Which is what made it so shocking when he averaged a career-high in his first season with the Bulls, at 27.9 ppg, while shooting a career-high from three at 35 percent. He was unstoppable. Even NBA diehards struggled to recall a player who went from fading into obscurity to a MVP candidate just by changing teams. It’s not like the Spurs are dysfunctional. Not at all. But they were in rebuild mode, and far from contending. By joining the Bulls, and fellow All-Stars Nicola Vucevic and Zach Lavine, DeRozen had a shot at returning to the glory of his Toronto Raptors days.



So when the playoffs came and the Bulls entered as the 6-seed, many thought they would at least give the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks a run for their money. Instead it was over with a whimper in five games. It was even worse for DeRozan, who crashed back to reality with the third-worst playoff scoring average of his career at 20.8, a far cry form his regular-season performance. With it his 3-point shooting, something he had worked so hard to improve during the season, plummeted to 21 percent.His FG% went from 50 percent in the regular season to 41 percent in the first round. At 32 years old, we’ve probably witnessed the greatest late-career MVP campaign, as well as DeRozan’s last shot at glory. Even if Lavine, a free agent this summer, re-signs with the Bulls, it’s unlikely he’ll is able to duplicate that magic next season. But who knows, this season proved strange things can happen.