Which team would most benefit from adding Julio Jones?

4) San Francisco 49ers

In his two years as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan and Julio Jones were an unstoppable duo. Jones earned his only two First-Team All-Pro selections and racked up 219 receptions, 3,280 yards, and 14 touchdowns during those years. Now, when everyone believes Jones has been surpassed by Calvin Ridley in Atlanta’s offense, how great would it be to see Jones reunite with Shanahan and show everybody he’s still got plenty left in the tank?



Yeah, that would be great. Too bad it won’t happen. The 49ers could absolutely snag Jones, but to rekindle what he had with Shanny in Atlanta? Now, that’s pushing it. In Shanahan’s final season with Atlanta, his team was passing the ball on 56.1 percent of their plays. That rate has dropped by nearly 6 percent in Shanahan’s last two years with San Fran. Not to mention, Julio was being thrown the ball by the league MVP in 2016. Jimmy Garoppolo is no Matt Ryan, and it’s too early to determine 1) how good Trey Lance will be, and 2) whether or not Lance would be used in the 49ers passing game the same way Ryan was in Atlanta. It’s highly doubtful that the second one will come to fruition. Lance and Ryan are two drastically different quarterbacks and trying to turn Lance into Matt Ryan would only hurt his development.



With the loss of Kendrick Bourne this offseason, the 49ers are looking to add receiver depth. Bourne was the best red-zone threat San Francisco had on the outside over the last two seasons — leading all 49ers wide receivers in TDs in 2019 (5). However, Jones’ kryptonite has always been his inability to get into the end zone. He can rack up yards, but scoring comes much less naturally to him. Therefore, the 49ers would probably be best suited to look for a receiver with a different skill set (and cheaper too) that fits their team’s immediate needs better.

