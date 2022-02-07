Close your eyes for a moment and think of all the terrible organizations in the NFL. Well, maybe don’t close your eyes, you should keep reading. Just take a second to think.
Got it? Now take a guess as to which franchises have never won a Super Bowl.
No, the Jets won it in 1969.
The Browns? Yes, that’s a gimme.
The Texans? Check. They have never even made a conference championship game.
Matthew Stafford is in the Super Bowl, but the team he used to play for never has.
The Lions and 11 other teams who have never won a Super Bowl. Some might surprise you, others shouldn’t come as a shock.
Let’s start with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans who have never even reached a Super Bowl.
Who else?