Close your eyes for a moment and think of all the terrible organizations in the NFL. Well, maybe don’t close your eyes, you should keep reading. Just take a second to think.



Got it? Now take a guess as to which franchises have never won a Super Bowl.

No, the Jets won it in 1969.

The Browns? Yes, that’s a gimme.

The Texans? Check. They have never even made a conference championship game.

Matthew Stafford is in the Super Bowl, but the team he used to play for never has.

The Lions and 11 other teams who have never won a Super Bowl. Some might surprise you, others shouldn’t come as a shock.

Let’s start with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans who have never even reached a Super Bowl.

Who else?