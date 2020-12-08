Who are the oldest players in the NFL, and when should they retire?

Philip Rivers, 39

Photo : Getty Images

Happy Birthday, Philip! Rivers was born a year to the day after the assassination of John Lennon. He has already signed up for another job once he retires from the NFL. When will he step away from playing the game? Not sure, exactly. But a High School head coaching job in Fairhope, Alabama awaits the eight-time Pro Bowler whenever he wants to return to his home state.

Some wondered if Rivers would retire last year after he was released by the Chargers. But he took a job with Indy and earned a starting role. It’s probably not going to get any better for Rivers, who will likely return to the playoffs this year and maybe win a game in January.

Leave on a high note. Retire after the season. Those high schoolers are waiting.