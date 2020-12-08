Who are the oldest players in the NFL, and when should they retire?

Frank Gore, 37
Gore is the oldest running back in the league. He is also ridiculously underrated.
If Gore stays in the league any longer, he could play with his son, Frank Gore Jr., currently a freshman RB at Southern Miss. But if this is the last year for Papa Gore, please, Jets, don’t let this legend go 0-16 in his last year.
Larry Fitzgerald, 37
Fitzgerald is the oldest wide receiver in the league. Can he stick around long enough for another Super Bowl chance? It won’t happen this year, folks. Maybe next?
Jason Peters, 38
The Philadelphia tackle is just a few weeks younger than Andrew Whitworth. Peters has started eight games for the birds in what could be his last year.
Jason Witten, 38
He announced his retirement from the NFL in May 2018. Then he went into the booth. He retired from that (thankfully) and is the oldest tight end in football.